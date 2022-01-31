Left Menu

PM Modi meets Akali Dal (Sanyukt) chief Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, praises his passion for Punjab's progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that Rajya Sabha MP, Sardar Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's passion for Punjab's progress is always visible.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that Rajya Sabha MP, Sardar Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's passion for Punjab's progress is always visible. Earlier today, PM Modi held a meeting with Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) head Sardar Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa who is also BJP's ally.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Had a wonderful meeting with Rajya Sabha MP, Sardar Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa Ji. It is always a delight to hear his insightful views on key subjects. His passion for Punjab's progress is always visible." This meeting came ahead of the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections which will go to the polls on February 20. The votes will be counted on March 10. (ANI)

