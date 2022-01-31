Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-01-2022 17:24 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 16:56 IST
Disturbed by Guv's posts, blocked him on Twitter: Mamata
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she has blocked Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Twitter, ''disturbed'' by his regular posts against her government on the microblogging platform.

Banerjee also said that Dhankhar has threatened the chief secretary and the director general of police on several occasions.

Addressing a press meet here, the CM said she has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi several times, seeking the removal of Dhankhar. ''However, no action has been taken so far,'' Banerjee, who shares an acrimonious relationship with the governor, said.

