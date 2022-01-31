Left Menu

Nothing official about garden being named after Tipu Sultan, says Mumbai mayor

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-01-2022 17:11 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 17:11 IST
Nothing official about garden being named after Tipu Sultan, says Mumbai mayor
  • Country:
  • India

Amid a row over a garden in the northern suburb of Malad being named after Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Monday said the signboard announcing this at the site was placed by the local MLA and that it had nothing to do with the civic body.

The garden was named after Tipu Sultan at a recent function presided by Congress minister and local MLA Aslam Sheikh and it had led to the BJP as well as some right-wing Hindu outfits decrying the move and organising protests at the site.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Pednekar said, ''No garden had been officially named after Tipu Sultan, and the signboard announcing this was installed by the local MLA, with whom we are talking.'' She also said only one-fourth of the land on which the garden was situated belonged to the Brihanmumbai Mumbai Municipal Corporation and the rest belonged to the collector.

The mayor also claimed the controversy over the naming was being done by some groups to destabilize the metropolis.

While Tipu Sultan is often hailed in history for his relentless fight against the British, right-wing Hindu groups have decried that he was a bigot who treated his non-Muslim subjects and adversaries cruelly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
4
Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022