BJP govts took away poor people's money to fill coffers: Cong

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 31-01-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 17:33 IST
Representative Image
All-India Congress Committee spokesperson Charan Singh Sapra on Monday accused the BJP governments at the Centre and in Uttarakhand of ''picking pockets'' of the poor to fill their coffers.

Giving a call to people to dislodge the BJP from power if they want to defeat inflation, Sapra said prices of essential commodities like pulses and edible oil have risen like never before besides those of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders.

The Modi government follows the policy of making the poor poorer and the rich richer, Sapra said at a press conference in Haldwani.

''Wherever there are double-engine governments only the Ambanis and Adanis have benefitted,'' he said, accusing the BJP governments of ''picking pockets'' of the poor to fill their coffers.

The change of chief ministers by the BJP in Uttarakhand was a cover-up for their failures, he said.

''The BJP does nothing. It only changes chief ministers or the names of places,'' he said.

Talking about corruption, he said Uttarakhand is the only state in the country where a Covid testing scam took place.

''On February 14, when the state casts its vote, the BJP's arrogance will be broken,'' he said.

He also appealed to people of Haldwani to vote for Sumit Hridayesh, the son of sitting Congress MLA from the seat and senior party leader Indira Hridayesh who died last year.

Former Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin pilot also held a door-to-door campaign in Paltan Bazar in Dehradun to drum up support for the party.

Campaigning is likely to pick up in Uttarakhand from February 2 when AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will release the party's manifesto here besides addressing a virtual rally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

