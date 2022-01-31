Covid: EC notice to BJP candidate in Bulandshahr after video shows him dancing with supporters
The Election Commission Monday issued a notice to the Bulandshahr Sadar BJP candidate for alleged violation of Covid health guidelines after a video showed him dancing with a large number of his supporters, officials said.
They said that the Returning Officer has asked Pradeep Chaudhary to submit an explanation within 24 hours.
The Election Commission has banned roadshows, 'padyatras', vehicle rallies and processions till February 11 in all poll-bound states. District Magistrate Chandraprakash Singh said the video being published on news channels shows the BJP candidate violating the health norms.
An explanation has been sought from the candidate, he said.
