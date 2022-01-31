Left Menu

PM Modi hails president's address, says it talked about collective vision of 130 crore Indian

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-01-2022 19:57 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 19:55 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed President Ram Nath Kovind's address to Parliament, saying it talked about India's developmental strides and reflected the collective vision of 130 crore Indians to take the nation to newer heights in the times to come.

In his 50-minute address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament at the start of the Budget Session, President Kovind said his government's policies have given top priority to the poor and marginalised sections of the society. He highlighted the government's COVID-19 response, the record procurement of farm produce and improvement in internal security as ''collective achievements'' of the billion-plus citizens of the country.

''An extensive and insightful speech by Rashtrapati Ji, which talks about India's developmental strides and reflects the collective vision of 130 crore Indians to take our nation to newer heights in the times to come,'' Modi tweeted.

