Our alliance will script history in all 117 seats in Punjab including Patiala, says Union Minister Shekhawat

With weeks to go for Assembly polls in Punjab, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday said that the BJP alliance will script history in all the 117 seats including Patiala from where former chief minister and party ally Captain Amarinder Singh is contesting.

ANI | Patiala (Punjab) | Updated: 31-01-2022 23:34 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 23:34 IST
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
With weeks to go for Assembly polls in Punjab, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday said that the BJP alliance will script history in all the 117 seats including Patiala from where former chief minister and party ally Captain Amarinder Singh is contesting. Notably, Punjab Lok Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday filed his nomination from the Patiala constituency for the upcoming State Assembly elections.

Speaking to the reporters here, Shekhawat said, "BJP-Punjab Lok Congress alliance will make history in all 117 seats, including Patiala, where it is contesting because the security of the state and the country is important for the people of Punjab." The Union Minister expressed confidence in its alliance registering a win in the upcoming polls and forming the government in the state.

"The alliance will definitely form the government," he said. The BJP is contesting on 37 seats along with PLC and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

Punjab will go to the poll on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

