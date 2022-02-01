Left Menu

French President Macron says he spoke to Russia's Putin on Monday

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 01-02-2022 00:42 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 00:42 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement he had spoken on the phone to Russian President Vladimir Putin again on Monday, following a call between the two leaders on Friday.

Macron said both leaders welcomed progress made in talks about the Ukraine situation within the Normandy format. He added that both presidents want to continue the dialogue with a view towards implementing the Minsk agreements relating to the situation in Donbass.

The Normandy format brought together the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France to help end the conflict in eastern Ukraine between Kiev's forces and pro-Russian separatists.

