White House says tech platforms should do more to combat COVID misinformation
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-02-2022 01:44 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 01:42 IST
- Country:
- United States
Spotify's plan to add a content advisory to any discussion of COVID-19 on its platform is a positive step, but tech platforms should do more to prevent the spread of misinformation on the coronavirus, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday.
Also Read: White House says it wants a 5G solution that protects air safety, minimizes disruptions
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- White House
Advertisement