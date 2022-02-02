Biden held talks with Senate Republican leader McConnell on Supreme Court seat
U.S. President Joe Biden held a call on Tuesday with Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell to discuss Biden's upcoming selection to fill outgoing Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer's seat, McConnell's office said.
"He (McConnell) emphasized the importance of a nominee who believes in judicial independence and will resist all efforts by politicians to bully the court or to change the structure of the judicial system", McConnell's office said in a statement on Tuesday.
Breyer announced last week that he will retire after nearly three decades on the court.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Supreme
- Joe Biden
- Republican
- U.S.
- Biden
- McConnell
- Mitch McConnell
- Stephen Breyer
- Breyer
- Senate
ALSO READ
Biden year one takeaways: Grand ambitions, humbling defeats
How the White House hopes to save Biden's spending bill
White House: Biden will let Congress decide rules on members trading stocks
How the White House hopes to save Biden's Build Back Better bill
Biden to give away 400 million N95 masks starting next week