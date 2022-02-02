Left Menu

Biden held talks with Senate Republican leader McConnell on Supreme Court seat

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2022 02:46 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden held a call on Tuesday with Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell to discuss Biden's upcoming selection to fill outgoing Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer's seat, McConnell's office said.

"He (McConnell) emphasized the importance of a nominee who believes in judicial independence and will resist all efforts by politicians to bully the court or to change the structure of the judicial system", McConnell's office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Breyer announced last week that he will retire after nearly three decades on the court.

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

