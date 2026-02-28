Biden Returns to South Carolina: A Homecoming in the Heart of Politics

In a heartfelt return to South Carolina, Joe Biden was welcomed with open arms by Democrats who had resurrected his presidential campaign years ago. The former president's visit to an art museum in Columbia was marked by gratitude and remembrance.

Biden, facing challenging times personally and politically, did not shy away from criticizing Donald Trump, expressing concerns about potential election interference. The visit coincided with the sixth anniversary of Biden's pivotal primary victory, which had previously rejuvenated his political aspirations.

Despite spending most of his time out of the limelight, Biden's longstanding connections in South Carolina remain strong. The state's Democrats recalled their crucial role in his political resurgence, underscoring Biden's enduring influence and the complex dynamics within the party as it navigates new challenges.