Left Menu

Germany's Scholz to meet Russia's Putin in Kremlin soon -ZDF

German chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow soon, Scholz said in an interview with Germany's ZDF on Wednesday, without providing a precise date. "I will soon speak (to Putin) in Moscow about the topics that are necessary.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 03-02-2022 01:31 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 01:31 IST
Germany's Scholz to meet Russia's Putin in Kremlin soon -ZDF
  • Country:
  • Germany

German chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow soon, Scholz said in an interview with Germany's ZDF on Wednesday, without providing a precise date. "I will soon speak (to Putin) in Moscow about the topics that are necessary. There needs to be coordinated politics on the European Union and NATO," Scholz said.

"It is planned and will take place soon," he said of the visit, adding details would be provided in due course. The German chancellor is due to meet U.S. President Joe Biden on Feb. 7 at the White House to discuss tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
Small satellites take to the skies

Small satellites take to the skies

 Singapore
3
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, the asteroid may be with us for 4,000 years; Penguins offer varied clues to Antarctic climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, the asteroid may be with...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022