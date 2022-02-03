Germany's Scholz to meet Russia's Putin in Kremlin soon -ZDF
German chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow soon, Scholz said in an interview with Germany's ZDF on Wednesday, without providing a precise date. "I will soon speak (to Putin) in Moscow about the topics that are necessary.
German chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow soon, Scholz said in an interview with Germany's ZDF on Wednesday, without providing a precise date. "I will soon speak (to Putin) in Moscow about the topics that are necessary. There needs to be coordinated politics on the European Union and NATO," Scholz said.
"It is planned and will take place soon," he said of the visit, adding details would be provided in due course. The German chancellor is due to meet U.S. President Joe Biden on Feb. 7 at the White House to discuss tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
