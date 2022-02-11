Left Menu

Goa polls: BJP true to its ideals, other parties family-run, says Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Friday said his party was the only one which was faithful to its ideals and believed in collectiveness, whereas opposition parties were family-run outfits.

BJP president J P Nadda on Friday said his party was the only one which was faithful to its ideals and believed in ''collectiveness'', whereas opposition parties were family-run outfits.

Addressing a rally in Priol in poll-bound Goa, Nadda said the BJP was also a party that took its governance report card to the people.

“BJP is the only party which is faithful to its ideas and believes in collectiveness. Except BJP, all parties have become family-run parties,'' he said.

The PDP and National Conference in Jammu-Kashmir, the Akali Dal in Punjab, the Shiv Sena and NCP in Maharashtra, the YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh, the TRS in Telangana, the TMC in West Bengal, the RLD and Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh are family-run outfits, Nadda asserted.

''While the BJP takes everyone together, other parties pit brother against brother, promote enmity between castes and religion and indulge in politics of appeasement. Other parties look for profit in the name of service (sewa ke naam pe mewa). Their purpose is to run their families,'' he claimed.

Taking a swipe at the Congress, its main competitor in Goa, the BJP chief said, ''The Indian National Congress is not an Indian party anymore, nor is it national. Now it has become a bhai-behen party. The BJP runs on ideas.'' He told the people of the state it was necessary to get a ''double engine government'', a reference to BJP governments in the states and Centre, in order to make a ''golden Goa' as envisaged by late Manohar Parrikar.

He said, under the BJP, Goa now has an IIT as well as NIT where 40 per cent seats are reserved for local students.

Assembly polls will be held in Goa on February 14 and results will be declared on March 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

