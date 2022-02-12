Left Menu

NC submits memorandums against delimitation commission draft to DCs across Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 12-02-2022 21:27 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 21:27 IST
NC submits memorandums against delimitation commission draft to DCs across Jammu
  • Country:
  • India

The National Conference on Saturday submitted memorandums against the delimitation commission draft report to deputy commissioners across Jammu province, a party spokesperson said.

The memorandums were submitted as part of stepped up mass campaign against the delimitation commission draft with regard to “illogical restructuring” of the assembly constituencies across Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

The party highlighted the “grave anomalies” in the recommendations like clubbing of Poonch and Rajouri districts with the Anantnag Parliamentary Constituency, he said.

In Jammu district, a protest led by NC provincial president Rattan Lal Gupta was held before handing over the memorandum to the concerned deputy commissioner, the spokesperson said.

According to reports received at party headquarters 'Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan', the spokesperson said, memorandums were also submitted to the deputy commissioners at Poonch, Rajouri, Kathua, Samba, Udhampur, Ramban, Doda, Reasi and Kishtwar districts.

“The memorandum, inter alia, expressed concern over ignoring topography, internal dimension, population and linkages with the administrative while restructuring the constituencies,” he said.

“The party viewed seriously wiping of Suchetgarh, Raipur Domana and Gool Arnas from the legislative map of the province, saying that fiddling with these constituencies have large scale political, physical and psychological repercussions for the respective segments,” the spokesperson added.

He said the memorandums also sought immediate rollback of the recommendations, as these are “anti-people” and against the “democratic ethos” of the country.

The spokesperson said the party delegations headed by district presidents protested peacefully against the report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Build 22000.526 to Beta and Release Preview Channels

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Build 22000.526 to Beta and Release Preview C...

 Global
3
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
4
Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suicide

Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suic...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022