Russian draft resolution on east Ukraine regions seeks foreign ministry view
Lawmakers from the ruling United Russia party have proposed a draft resolution to seek the foreign ministry's view on whether to call for the recognition of two breakaway Ukrainian regions as independent, the parliament's database showed on Monday. The State Duma, Russia's lower house, is due to discuss the proposal later on Monday.
Formal recognition of the east Ukrainian regions controlled by pro-Russian separatists since 2014 would further inflame tensions over a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine that has raised fears of an invasion. Moscow denies invasion plans.
