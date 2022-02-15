France says Europe ready to impose massive sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Monday that Europe is ready to impose massive sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine, though he added nothing indicates Vladimir Putin has taken the decision to do so.

"All the elements are in place for Russia to launch a strong and quick offensive in Ukraine," Le Drian said on France 5 TV.

