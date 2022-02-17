Left Menu

Gupkar Alliance to meet in Srinagar on Feb 26

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 17-02-2022 16:12 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 16:12 IST
The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) will meet here on February 26 to discuss the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir, including the draft proposal of the Delimitation Commission.

Last week, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti had said the PAGD would meet on February 23.

''PAGD meeting is scheduled to be held at Srinagar on 26th February, 2022 to discuss the present prevailing situation in J&K,'' spokesperson of the five-party alliance M Y Tarigami said here on Thursday.

All mainstream parties in Jammu and Kashmir, except the BJP, have rejected the draft proposal of the Delimitation Commission, saying the commission did not follow the criteria laid down by itself for the exercise.

National Conference MPs, who are associate members of the Delimitation Commission, have questioned the very basis of the delimitation exercise, saying the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act has been challenged in the Supreme Court.

