Left Menu

Tanzanian court rules opposition leader's terrorism trial can proceed

The leader of Tanzania's main opposition party, Freeman Mbowe, has a case to answer on charges of plotting acts of terrorism against government officials, a court said on Friday, prolonging a trial that some see as political.

Reuters | Dar Es Salaam | Updated: 18-02-2022 20:43 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 20:43 IST
Tanzanian court rules opposition leader's terrorism trial can proceed
  • Country:
  • Tanzania

The leader of Tanzania's main opposition party, Freeman Mbowe, has a case to answer on charges of plotting acts of terrorism against government officials, a court said on Friday, prolonging a trial that some see as political. In a decision read by Judge Joachim Tiganga, the court found that the prosecution had submitted enough evidence against Mbowe and three co-accused for the trial to proceed to the next stage, when they will put their defence.

Supporters of Mbowe, who is accused of financing acts of terrorism among other charges, broke down in tears after the ruling. Mbowe was detained last July in the lakeside town of Mwanza where he was due to attend a conference, fronted by his Chadema party, on proposals for a new constitution.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who took over after the death of her predecessor John Magufuli in March last year, lifted a ban on four newspapers this month and met the exiled top opposition leader in Brussels this week, stirring hopes of greater tolerance for political dissent. Government officials deny accusations of rights violations and stifling democracy.

But the continued detention of Mbowe, who is the chairman of Chadema, casts doubt on Hassan's commitment to reform, human rights activists said. "The president has power constitutionally and legally through the DPP (Director of Public Prosecutions) to do anything in order to ensure that this case ends in an environment that will bring unity to our nation," said Onesmo Olengurumwa, the co-ordinator of the Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition. (Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Alex Richardson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

 India
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022