Russia attacks are more brutal, Ukraine gathering war crimes evidence -ambassador
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-02-2022 01:00 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 01:00 IST
- Country:
- United States
The Russian assault on Ukraine was more brutal on Friday but Moscow's forces did not advance as planned and Ukrainian officials are gathering evidence for possible war crimes prosecution, Ukrainian Ambassador to Washington Oksana Markarova said.
At a news conference in Washington, Markarova also said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held a "very productive" phone call with President Joe Biden on Friday.
