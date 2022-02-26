Russia attacks are more brutal, Ukraine gathering war crimes evidence -ambassador

The Russian assault on Ukraine was more brutal on Friday but Moscow's forces did not advance as planned and Ukrainian officials are gathering evidence for possible war crimes prosecution, Ukrainian Ambassador to Washington Oksana Markarova said.

At a news conference in Washington, Markarova also said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held a "very productive" phone call with President Joe Biden on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)