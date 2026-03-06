Hungarian-Ukrainian Cash Seizure Sparks Diplomatic Standoff

Hungary's arrest of seven Ukrainians on charges of money laundering has heightened tensions with Kyiv, which accuses Budapest of hostage-taking. The detainees, including a former Ukrainian intelligence official, were transporting $82 million in cash and gold, intended for Ukraine, through Hungary.

The Hungarian Tax Authority's cooperation with counter-terrorism forces in intercepting the armored vehicles marks a significant escalation of the ongoing diplomatic standoff. Ukraine's Foreign Minister accused Hungary of state terrorism and demanded the release of its citizens, warning against travel to Hungary due to arbitrary detentions.

This incident is set against a backdrop of a broader political conflict over oil shipments, with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban challenging Kyiv during his re-election campaign. As Hungary continues to veto EU measures supporting Ukraine, pressure mounts on both sides to resolve the crisis.