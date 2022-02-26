Left Menu

Blinken condemns reports of mounting civilian deaths in Ukraine

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-02-2022 01:03 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 01:03 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Friday with his Ukrainian counterpart and condemned reports of mounting civilian deaths, including those of Ukrainian children, due to attacks around Kyiv, a State Department spokesperson said. "The Secretary expressed his outrage at the Kremlin's brutal tactics and underscored continued U.S. support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," spokesperson Ned Price said.

"The Secretary also emphasized to (Ukraine) Foreign Minister Kuleba that the United States would continue to provide support to Ukraine to help it defend itself against Russian aggression," Price added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

