Kremlin Denies Iran's Call for Military Aid

The Kremlin clarified on Thursday that Iran has not sought military assistance from Russia, even as tensions with the US and Israel heighten. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated that no official requests have been made by Iran.

Peskov emphasized that Russia's longstanding position remains unchanged. Though Iran is considered an ally, Russia has received no call for military aid.

This aligns with a strategic partnership treaty signed by Moscow and Tehran in January 2025, which does not involve provisions for military assistance. Russian officials have underscored that their agreements with Iran are strictly non-military in nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)