Ukraine calls for more sanctions on Russia after Kharkiv strikes
(Russian President Vladimir) Putin is unable to break Ukraine down. He commits more war crimes out of fury, murders innocent civilians," Kuleba said on social media. "The world can and must do more. INCREASE PRESSURE, ISOLATE RUSSIA FULLY," he wrote.
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 01-03-2022 13:57 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 13:50 IST
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on Tuesday for more international sanctions against Russia after what he said was a "barbaric" attack on the city of Kharkiv.
"Barbaric Russian missile strikes on the central Freedom Square and residential districts of Kharkiv. (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is unable to break Ukraine down. He commits more war crimes out of fury, murders innocent civilians," Kuleba said on social media.
"The world can and must do more. INCREASE PRESSURE, ISOLATE RUSSIA FULLY," he wrote.
