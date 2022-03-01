Tamilisai Soundararajan greets Stalin on his 69th birthday
Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan greeted Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M K Stalin on his 69th birthday on Tuesday. A press release from office of the Lieutenant Governor said she telephonically extended the wishes and greetings to Stalin. She wished Stalin continued to serve the people with good health.PTI CORNVG NVG
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-03-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 18:30 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
