Dharmendra Pradhan calls on UP residents to form decisive govt to boost National Education Policy

Enumerating the benefits of the new National Education Policy, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday called on the people to form a decisive government in Uttar Pradesh to boost this policy. Addressing a teachers' conference organized by Nihal Singh Degree College, Pradhan said, "After years of knowledge acquisition, Prime Minister Modi ji brought a change in education policy. The Education Policy came during the tenure of Rajiv Gandhi ji. Then, in 2020, PM Modi revised the education policy."

"I have come to Uttar Pradesh after a long time period. Over 25 crore students reside in Uttar Pradesh. Elections are crucial for Uttar Pradesh at the moment. I call for forming a decisive government in Uttar Pradesh again," he said. The Union Minister highlighted that knowledge, talent, skill and research of the youth of the country not only helped India but also the world during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said, "The knowledge, talent, skill and research of the youth of the country not only helped India but also the world during the COVID-19 period. The credit for empowering youth with the right education and knowledge goes to teachers. All of you academicians are the main facilitators of making India a knowledge-based economy." The BJP leader said many reforms are taking place under the National Education Policy.

"Teachers are the capital of India. The people of UP know the truth about the hollow promises of these family-oriented leaders like free electricity, pension. Today many positive reforms are taking place under the National Education Policy during the government of PM Modi. For the first time more than Rs 1 lakh crore is being spent on education in the budget," he said. The Union Minister said that the state has reposed faith in BJP in 2014, 2017 and 2019. "The Yogi ji-Modi ji combination has made sincere efforts to keep that trust intact. I have full faith that on March 7, the people of Kashi will strengthen the hands of Modi ji and Yogi ji by pressing the lotus button," he said.

Varanasi will go to polls in phase-7 of state elections to be held on March 7. The 2022 Assembly elections to elect 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly are being held in seven phases. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on March 10, 2022. (ANI)

