BJP led opposition slams Govt's budget proposals for 2022-23

Opposition BJP on Friday slammed the Hemant Soren government’s Budget proposals for 2022-23 fiscal alleging the coalition government has still been unsuccessful in implementing the proposals made in the previous budget (2021-22).

Participating in a 4-hour post-budget discussion in the state assembly, legislators of the ruling parties counted the benefits and impact of proposals, whereas opposition parties raised questions over its implementation. The JMM-led Jharkhand government had tabled a Rs 1.01 lakh crore budget for 2022-23 fiscal on Thursday.

BJP leader CP Singh alleged that the government has failed on all fronts and could not even deliver on its previous budget. He cornered the government on unemployment, corruption and law and order.

AJSU Chief Sudesh Mahto said, “The government had claimed that 2021 will be a year of employment. However, the figure shows that the 3.50 government posts are still vacant. The government’s intention on jobs is also not clear in budget proposals. The scheme to provide 1-kg Dal (Pulse) per month to each family under food security scheme is also insufficient.” Jamshedpur East Singhbhum legislator Saryu Roy said, “The budget is satisfactory but the big question is how the government is going to implement the proposals. Government has no control over corruption. Until corruption is checked, these proposals cannot be implemented.” Praising the budget for 2022-23, Congress legislator Deepika Pandey Singh said that the budget proposals focus on farmers, poor people, youths and villages. “Government has proposed distribution of `Dal' (Pulse) under food security scheme, which will help fight malnutrition,” she said.

She demanded to increase budget for sports and tourism sectors.

JMM legislator Mathura Mahto said the budget proposals will have a long term impact. “I would suggest the government include a proposal of grants for students of technical education so that they do not have to move out of the state for technical studies,” he said.

Replying to questions of legislators, finance minister Rameshwar Oraon said, “This time we prepared the budget proposals after the opinions of intellectuals, students and other stakeholders were taken. This is for the first time when the budget size crosses 1-lakh crore mark, which is very important. We are concerned about expenditure. We will study the methods to increase the expenditure.” PTI SAN NAM JRC JRC

