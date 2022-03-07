Panakkad Sayeed Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal to succeed brother Hyderali Thangal as IUML Kerala president

Left Menu

PTI | Malappuram | Updated: 07-03-2022 15:02 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 15:02 IST
Panakkad Sayeed Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal will succeed Hyderali Shihab Thangal as the state president of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in Kerala.

This was announced by party national president K M Khader Mohideen at a press conference held here on Monday.

The decision to elect Sadik Ali Thangal as the new state chief of the party was taken at a high-powered committee of the IUML held here, Mohideen said.

Sadik Ali is a member of the Pukkoya family of Panakkad and younger brother of the deceased Hyderali Shihab Thangal.

He was the Malappuram district president of the League and was holding additional charge as state president after Hyderali Thangal was hospitalised a month ago.

An obvious and traditional choice for the post, the 56-year-old IUML leader has been in the helm of party affairs ever since his brother Hyderali Thangal became sick. Prior to becoming the district president of Malappuram, he was the state president of the Muslim Youth League.

