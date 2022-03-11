Left Menu

Nicaragua recalls ambassador to Spain, accuses country of interference

Spain recalled its ambassador to Nicaragua in August 2021 after the Nicaraguan government accused Madrid of meddling in domestic politics. Nicaragua has come under increasing international scrutiny since President Daniel Ortega, a former Marxist guerrilla, won a fourth consecutive term in November after jailing political rivals and cracking down on critical media.

Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2022 01:17 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 01:17 IST
Nicaragua recalls ambassador to Spain, accuses country of interference

Nicaragua's foreign ministry on Thursday recalled its ambassador to Spain, saying it made the decision due to "continued pressure and threats of interference" by the European nation.

It was unclear what pressure and interference Nicaragua's foreign ministry was referring to. Spain recalled its ambassador to Nicaragua in August 2021 after the Nicaraguan government accused Madrid of meddling in domestic politics.

Nicaragua has come under increasing international scrutiny since President Daniel Ortega, a former Marxist guerrilla, won a fourth consecutive term in November after jailing political rivals and cracking down on critical media. At least 47 opponents of Ortega's government were jailed before the election, accused of treason, money laundering and other crimes.

The Spanish government could not immediately be reached for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Thankful Woods enters Hall of Fame: 'I didn't get here alone'; Warne's body due to be flown back to Australia and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Thankful Woods enters Hall of Fame: 'I didn't get ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Thankful Woods enters Hall of Fame: 'I didn't get here alone'; Paralympics-Ukraine athletes appeal for peace with banner at Beijing Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Thankful Woods enters Hall of Fame: 'I didn't get ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022