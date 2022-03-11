Nicaragua recalls ambassador to Spain, accuses country of interference

Nicaragua's foreign ministry on Thursday recalled its ambassador to Spain, saying it made the decision due to "continued pressure and threats of interference" by the European nation.

It was unclear what pressure and interference Nicaragua's foreign ministry was referring to. Spain recalled its ambassador to Nicaragua in August 2021 after the Nicaraguan government accused Madrid of meddling in domestic politics.

Nicaragua has come under increasing international scrutiny since President Daniel Ortega, a former Marxist guerrilla, won a fourth consecutive term in November after jailing political rivals and cracking down on critical media. At least 47 opponents of Ortega's government were jailed before the election, accused of treason, money laundering and other crimes.

The Spanish government could not immediately be reached for comment.

