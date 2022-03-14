MVA govt appointed men with Dawood links to Waqf Board: Fadnavis tells Assembly

Maharashtra opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday accused the MVA government of appointing people with links to fugitive gangster and terrorist Dawood Ibrahim on the state's Waqf Board, a charge rejected by ruling coalition partner NCP which alleged an office-bearer mentioned by him was named to the board during the BJP dispensation.

Speaking in the Assembly, Fadnavis said a pen drive he had submitted contained a conversation between Waqf Board members Mohammad Arshad Khan and Mudasir Lambe.

During the conversation, Lambe claimed his father-in-law was an associate of Ibrahim, while Khan said his uncle was part of the underworld, Fadnavis told the House.

Khan is in jail, while Lambe is outside despite facing rape charges, the BJP leader alleged.

The daughter of Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik, who handles the Wakf department and who is currently in jail, repudiated Fadnavis's allegation.

Sana Malik-Shaikh countered Fadnavis, saying it was the previous government in the state led by him (2014-19) which appointed Lambe, whom the BJP leader accused of having links with Ibrahim, on the Board.

Sana Malik-Shaikh, also the Maharashtra unit vice-president of Rashtravadi Yuvati Congress, a wing of the NCP, shared Lambe's picture with Fadnavis on Twitter as she hit back at the former chief minister.

Latching onto her claim, Maharashtra Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant demanded an investigation into “the BJP's connection with so-called Dr Lambe” and urged Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil to take note of the new findings.

Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik, a senior NCP leader, is at present in judicial custody in connection with an alleged money laundering probe linked to the activities of Ibrahim.

“Half Truth is Full Lie!! Dr. Lambe was appointed a Waqf Board member by Fadnavis/BJP govt on 13 Sept 2019. Maha Vikas Aghadi govt was established in November 2019. My father got Minority/Waqf Dept in the first week of Jan 2020.@Dev_Fadnavis with D-Gang Relative & a Rape Accused,” Sana Malik-Shaikh tweeted.

Subsequently, Sawant demanded the home minister take note of the ''new findings''.

“In lights of the new facts cited by @sanamalikshaikh and serious allegations of LOP @Dev_Fadnavis ji an investigation wrt connection of bjp with so called Dr. Lambe needs to be done. I urge @Dwalsepatil ji who has just given clarification on this to take note of the new findings,” Sawant tweeted.

The Wakf Board is a statutory body that looks after maintenance and use of Islamic buildings, institutions and lands.

The NCP is a key constituent of the Shiv Sena-led MVA government.

