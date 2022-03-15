Ukraine aims to deliver aid to Mariupol and open more humanitarian corridors
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 15-03-2022 13:02 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 12:48 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine plans to open nine "humanitarian corridors" on Tuesday to evacuate civilians from areas besieged by Russian forces and will try to deliver humanitarian supplies to encircled Mariupol, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
Vitaliy Koval, the governor of the northern region of Rivne, said separately that the death toll from a Russian air strike on a television tower in his region on Monday had risen to at least 19.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
INSIGHT-Londongrad tries to kick its 30-year Russian money habit
Britain widens Russian 'dirty money' crackdown with new law
Some U.S. governors order state-run liquor stores to stop selling Russian vodka
Russian rouble tumbles to record low
WRAPUP 1-Russian central bank scrambles to contain fallout of sanctions