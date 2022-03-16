Left Menu

Marvel Studios denounces anti-LGBTQ legislation amid controversy surrounding parent company Disney

Marvel Studios released a statement denouncing anti-LGBTQIA legislation, a week after its parent company, The Walt Disney Company was embroiled in a controversy for its handling of Floridas Dont Say Gay bill.We strongly denounce any and ALL legislation that infringes on the basic human rights of the LGBTQIA community.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-03-2022 12:32 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 12:28 IST
Marvel Studios denounces anti-LGBTQ legislation amid controversy surrounding parent company Disney
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United States

Marvel Studios released a statement denouncing anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation, a week after its parent company, The Walt Disney Company was embroiled in a controversy for its handling of Florida's ''Don't Say Gay'' bill.

''We strongly denounce any and ALL legislation that infringes on the basic human rights of the LGBTQIA+ community. ''Marvel Studios stands for hope, inclusivity, and strength; and we proudly stand with the community. Today, we pledge to continue our strong commitment as allies who promote the values of equality, acceptance, and respect,'' Marvel Studios shared the statement on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

Last week, Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek was in the line of fire for saying that while the company has ''unwavering commitment to the LGBTQ+ community'', he would not take a public stance regarding the legislation.

Instead, Chapek argued that the biggest impact Disney could make ''in creating a more inclusive world is through the inspiring content (it produces)''.

The bill, which prohibits ''classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity'' in Florida primary schools, was passed by the state's House of Representatives on February 24 and the state Senate in early March.

Chapek's remarks drew sharp criticism from all quarters, including Disney employees.

According to Variety, in a statement attributed to LGBTQIA+ employees of Disney subsidiary Pixar at the animation studio alleged that Disney corporate executives demanded cuts to ''nearly every moment of overtly gay affection… regardless of when there is a protest from both the creative teams and executive leadership at Pixar.'' A group of Disney employees is also planning a week of in-person and virtual walkouts in protest of the company's treatment of the situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022