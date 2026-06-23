UK tribunal gives go ahead for $4 billion lawsuit against Apple over iCloud services

Britain's competition tribunal has approved a £3 billion lawsuit against Apple over its iCloud storage service, allowing tens of millions of consumers to join a collective action.

Reuters | Britains Competition Tribunal Has Approved A Billion Billion Lawsuit Against Apple Over Its Icloud Storage Service | Updated: 23-06-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 20:28 IST
UK tribunal gives go ahead for $4 billion lawsuit against Apple over iCloud services
Apple
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's competition tribunal has approved a £3 billion ($4 billion) lawsuit against ‌Apple over its iCloud storage service, consumer group Which? said on Tuesday, clearing the way for tens of millions of consumers to join a collective action. The Competition Appeal Tribunal granted earlier in June a collective ‌proceedings order allowing Which? to represent Apple users, after rejecting an attempt by the U.S. ‌tech giant to block parts of the case.

Which? filed the claim in November 2024 and argues Apple abused a dominant position by "trapping" users of iPhones and other devices into its iCloud storage service, limiting their ability to switch to rival cloud ⁠providers. The ​consumer group says Apple ⁠did this by technically restricting how certain files can be stored, tying iCloud to iOS devices and using prompts and ⁠system design to steer users towards its own service, weakening competition and driving up prices.

"Which? wants to make clear ​that no company, no matter how powerful, can get away with abusing its position," Which? ⁠Chief Executive Anabel Hoult said in a statement. In response to a request for comment, Apple said the claims were unfounded.

"We work ⁠hard ​to make iCloud a great experience, but no customer is required to use it and customers in the UK have plenty of alternatives to choose from," it said in an ⁠emailed statement. The case is being brought on behalf of nearly 40 million UK iCloud users who used the ⁠service between November ⁠2018 and June 2026. Which? estimates total damages at around £3 billion, with potential payouts of up to £77 per person of the claim succeed.

A trial is ‌expected in ‌2028. ($1 = 0.7563 pounds)

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