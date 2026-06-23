Over 40,000 Join Aichi–Nagoya Asian Games Fun Run in Kerala

More than 40,000 participants took part in the first-ever 2026 Aichi–Nagoya Asian Games Fun Run held under the Olympic Council of Asia's "Asian Games for All" initiative, turning Thiruvananthapuram into a massive celebration of sports and community participation. Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the event at the University Stadium alongside Kerala Governor Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan, Indian Olympic Association President P.T. Usha and several other dignitaries.

The event attracted students, athletes, coaches, NCC cadets, NSS volunteers, armed forces personnel, police officials and members of the public, reflecting widespread enthusiasm for sports across the state. Speaking at the gathering, Mandaviya praised Kerala's rich sporting culture and its contribution to Indian athletics. "Kerala occupies a special place on India's sporting map. Its passion for sports is visible not only in its champions but also in its people," he said.

Kerala Athletes Making Their Mark Nationally

Highlighting the state's growing role in India's sporting development, the minister noted that 115 athletes from Kerala are currently part of the Khelo India programme, including 69 women athletes receiving support and training to compete at higher levels. He also pointed out that 17 athletes from the state are beneficiaries of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), which provides elite athletes with world-class training and support.

The Fun Run featured a variety of activities beyond the main race, including performances by the Indian Army Band, Zumba sessions, bodybuilding displays and demonstrations by yoga and gymnastics athletes. The event created a festive atmosphere while promoting fitness, sportsmanship and active lifestyles among participants of all age groups.

India Targets Bigger Sporting Success

During his address, Mandaviya reiterated India's ambitions to become a leading global sporting nation. He highlighted the country's successful bid to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030 and its aspiration to host the 2036 Olympic Games. The minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a goal of placing India among the world's top ten sporting nations by 2036 and among the top five by 2047, when the country marks 100 years of independence.

Expressing optimism about India's prospects at the upcoming Asian Games in Japan, Mandaviya said he expects the country to achieve record-breaking performances and predicted that athletes from Kerala would play a significant role in securing medals. Following the Fun Run, a large rally featuring roller skaters, electric scooters and Bullet motorcycles took place with participation from more than a thousand children and young people. The celebrations concluded with a colourful closing ceremony at the Central Stadium.

Organisers described the event as a powerful demonstration of India's commitment to promoting sports, youth engagement and the values of the Olympic movement while reinforcing Kerala's reputation as one of the country's leading sporting states.