U.S. President Biden tell crowd Putin cannot remain in power

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 26-03-2022 23:25 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 23:25 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Russian President Vladimir Putin could not remain in power, and his war against Ukraine has been a strategic failure for Moscow, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Saturday.
"For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power," Biden told a crowd in Warsaw. Biden also said the Russia-Ukraine war, now in its second month, had united the West, adding that NATO was a defensive alliance which never sought Russia's demise.
