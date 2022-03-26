Left Menu

U.S. President Biden tell crowd Putin cannot remain in power

Updated: 26-03-2022 23:25 IST
  • Country:
  • Poland

Russian President Vladimir Putin could not remain in power, and his war against Ukraine has been a strategic failure for Moscow, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Saturday.

"For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power," Biden told a crowd in Warsaw. Biden also said the Russia-Ukraine war, now in its second month, had united the West, adding that NATO was a defensive alliance which never sought Russia's demise.

