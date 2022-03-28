Left Menu

India marching ahead under PM feeling proud of its history, values, says minister

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 28-03-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 14:18 IST
India marching ahead under PM feeling proud of its history, values, says minister
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister L Murugan has said India was marching ahead under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by feeling proud of its history, culture and values.

Speaking at the concluding function of a film festival here on Sunday night, he said under the PM ''Bharat is finding its voice'' and the country's achievements are no longer ignored.

''This is a new India that does not shy away from feeling proud of its history, its values, culture, community bonding and society,'' the Union minister said.

He said cinema is a very impactful medium and this increased the responsibility of filmmakers manifold, adding that the NDA government under PM Modi had worked relentlessly since 2014 to help the film industry in the country to grow and have wider reach.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in final.

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after b...

 Global
3
Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

 Global
4
Russia and Azerbaijan trade barbs over Nagorno-Karabakh

Russia and Azerbaijan trade barbs over Nagorno-Karabakh

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022