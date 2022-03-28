Gujarat Cong MLAs say cops manhandled them at Assembly entry gate; Speaker, CM assure action

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday assured action after some Congress MLAs complained in the Assembly that police prevented them from entering the legislature complex, manhandled them and also detained their staff.

Assembly Speaker Nimaben Acharya also ordered an inquiry after senior MLA Vikram Madam claimed a police sub inspector deployed at the main entry gate stopped him claiming it was ''an order from the Speaker''.

Incidentally, additional personnel were deployed at the Assembly complex in view of a rally organized by the Youth Congress in sector 6 here, which local police said was being held without permission.

As soon as the Question Hour began at 12 noon, Congress MLA Amit Chavda claimed police personnel had insulted a sitting legislator in the name of security.

MLA Vikram Madam said a PSI named Jadeja stopped him at the entry gate by telling him that the Speaker had asked police to not allow Congress MLAs to enter the Assembly premises.

Deputy Leader of Opposition Shailesh Parmar demanded the suspension of the PSI saying it was a matter of an MLA's respect and that no one should be allowed to misuse the Speaker's name.

''We have videos which prove police manhandled our MLAs near the entry gate, stopped their cars and even stopped them at MLA quarters. Since police took the Speaker's name to justify their acts, we demand an inquiry from your (Speaker) side. Policemen who stopped us by taking your name must be suspended too,'' Parmar said in the Assembly.

Congress MLA Lalit Kagathara claimed he and some of his supporters were made to stand near the entry gate for half an hour by police, while BJP MLA Suman Chauhan and her supporters were given entry into the complex immediately.

Congress MLA Bhagwan Barad alleged police detained his driver and released him only after he met the Speaker in her cabin before the commencement of the House proceedings.

Assuring the aggrieved legislators from the opposition, the Speaker said ''Since the police has taken my name to stop the MLAs, I will investigate the matter and ask authorities to take necessary action against the guilty because I have not issued such orders.'' Chief Minister Patel, who also handles the Home portfolio, told the House, ''I have taken note of the representations made by opposition MLAs here. All the MLAs deserve respect. I will give necessary orders from my side to look into the problems faced by the legislators today.'' Meanwhile, despite heavy police deployment, some five Youth Congress members managed to enter the Assembly complex and burn an effigy near the stairs of the building to protest against the BJP government in the state on the issues of unemployment and paper leaks.

These protestors were immediately detained and taken away, said a police official.

