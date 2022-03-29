Mamata writes to non-BJP CMs, calls for united opposition against saffron party

Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-03-2022 12:39 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 12:27 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to her non-BJP counterparts and other opposition leaders urging them to come together and unitedly fight the saffron party.

Banerjee, who has written a letter as the Trinamool Congress chairperson, called for a meeting to discuss strategies to take on the BJP and commit to the cause of a unified and principled opposition that will make way for the ''government that the country deserves''.

She called on all ''progressive forces'' to join hands to fight the ''oppressive BJP regime''. ''I am writing to you to express deep concern over direct attacks on this country's institutional democracy by the ruling BJP,'' the letter dated March 27 said.

It was shared with the media on Tuesday morning.

''I urge everyone to come together for a meeting to deliberate on way forward at a place as per everyone's convenience and suitability…Let us commit to the cause of a unified and principled opposition that will make way for the government that our country deserves,'' she added.

