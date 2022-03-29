Left Menu

Denmark adds COVID-19 extremism in terror assessment

Denmarks domestic security on Tuesday designated pandemic-linked antigovernmental extremism as a menace for the first time ever.The agency, known by its Danish acronym PET, said in its annual assessment that although this type of extremism is not a significant driving force for the terrorist threat in the country, it does make the situation more complex. PET said the menace which expresses the need to use violence against elected representatives, had appeared in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | Copenhagen | Updated: 29-03-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 15:51 IST
Denmark adds COVID-19 extremism in terror assessment
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Denmark's domestic security on Tuesday designated pandemic-linked “antigovernmental extremism'' as a menace for the first time ever.

The agency, known by its Danish acronym PET, said in its annual assessment that although this type of extremism is not “a significant driving force for the terrorist threat'' in the country, it does make the situation “more complex.'' PET said the menace which expresses the need to use violence against elected representatives, had appeared in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic. Michael Hamann, head of PET's Center for Terror Analysis that analyzes the threat of terrorism against Denmark and Danish interests abroad, said the vast majority of instances where authorities were heavily criticized for their handling of the pandemic unfolded peacefully.

Hamann cited examples where such criticism has been expressed by “threats and intimidation” in Denmark, while there have been examples abroad “of planning or carrying out actual violent acts.” But he said in a statement that the threat from antigovernment extremism is “limited in level.” The general terrorism threat Denmark is “serious”, defined as having the “capacity, intention and planning,” PET said. Militant Islamism still constitutes the most significant terrorist threat against the Scandinavian country and Danish interests abroad.

However, the risk that the Danish population would be affected by terrorism remains “very low.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
2
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Global
3
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

 Global
4
Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022