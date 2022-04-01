Left Menu

Resolution in Punjab Assembly seeking immediate transfer of Chandigarh to state

01-04-2022
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday moved a resolution in the state Assembly seeking immediate transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab.

In the past, the House has passed a number of resolutions urging the Central government to transfer Chandigarh to Punjab, he said. ''For maintaining harmony and taking the sentiments of people into account, this House once again recommends to the state government to raise the matter with Central government to immediately transfer Chandigarh to Punjab,” according to the resolution moved by CM Mann in the House.

The one-day special Assembly session comes days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's announcement that the central service rules will apply to employees of the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

Chandigarh is the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana.

Earlier, after the session began, Congress MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh and his son Rana Inder Pratap Singh, who is an Independent legislator, were administered oath of office.

