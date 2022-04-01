Left Menu

Irani wonders why woman MP cannot be addressed as a lady

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2022 14:16 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 13:52 IST
Irani wonders why woman MP cannot be addressed as a lady
Union Minister Smriti Irani Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday wondered why a woman member of Parliament cannot be addressed as a lady.

Her remarks came after Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary and Saugata Roy of TMC objected to Irani referring to Geetha Viswanath Vanga of the YSRCP as a lady member during the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha.

They said the Minister should have addressed her as 'honourable member', to which Irani said whatever she has said was not unparliamentary and referring to a woman member as a lady was not wrong.

''I have taken no disrespect to her presence in the House,'' Irani said. The BJD's Anubhav Mohanty stood up in support of Irani saying she has not used any unparliamentary or derogatory or incorrect word.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
2
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
3
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States
4
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022