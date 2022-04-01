Left Menu

Moscow says progress made in peace talks with Ukraine

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2022 15:18 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 15:04 IST
Sergei Lavrov Image Credit: Instagram (@s.v.lavrov)
  • India

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that some progress had been made at peace talks with Ukraine and that Moscow was preparing its response to Ukrainian proposals.

Speaking at a briefing after talks with his Indian counterparts, Lavrov said that peace talks with Ukraine needed to continue but that Kyiv had shown "much more understanding" of the situation in Crimea and Donbas and the necessity of its neutral status.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

