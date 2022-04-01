Race on among MVA allies for minority community votes, alleges Fadnavis

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday alleged that a competition is on among Maharashtra's three ruling allies - Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress - to get the minority community votes.

On a query about NCP chief Sharad Pawar's remarks, he said some leaders were trying to create fear in the mind of the members of minority communities.

The former Maharashtra chief minister was speaking to reporters at the Nagpur airport.

Replying to a question on Sharad Pawar's allegation that the BJP was creating a ''poisonous atmosphere'' in the country by spreading ''false propaganda'' through 'The Kashmir Files' movie, Fadnavis said, ''There is a race going on between NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress to get the votes of minorities and hence such statements are being made.'' When asked about Pawar's reported statement that the BJP was trying to poison the minds of students by changing the syllabus, he said, ''I feel the syllabus is just the same as it was before and experts have brought changes in it from time to time. However, some leaders are trying to create fear in the mind of minorities to get their votes.'' Speaking about the Mumbai metro rail project, the BJP leader said he expects the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ metro line-3 underground project to complete soon. ''But in the absence of car shed, this line cannot be started for next four years. If Aarey Colony car shed is allowed, then this line can start in just nine months. Hence, the government should take efforts to start this line immediately,'' he said.

