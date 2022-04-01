TN Governor, CM extend Ugadi greetings

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and other leaders on Friday greeted the people on the occasion of Ugadi.

Extending his greetings and best wishes to the Telugu, Kannada, Marathi and Sindhi-speaking ''brothers and sisters'' on the occasion of Ugadi, Gudi Padwa and Cheti Chand, the Governor said these joyful festivals celebrate our traditional New Year with the rich culture and heritage of our people.

''On this happy occasion, let us spread love, harmony and come together with a resolve to make India, a prosperous nation. May these festivals fulfil everyone’s wishes, give us courage and strength to meet the challenges and bring health, prosperity and happiness in our lives,'' the Governor said in his message.

Greeting the Telugu and Kannada people living in Tamil Nadu and in neighbouring states, the Chief Minister said his DMK government had always stood by the linguistic minorities. Former chief minister M Karunanidhi had declared a state holiday on Ugadi respecting their sentiments, he said.

''Historically, the Dravidian people living south of the Vindhya range have many cultural similarities and live as one 'linguistic' family. This should continue forever,'' Stalin expressed in his message.

Stressing the need to strengthen the relationship further, the Chief Minister said ''we must realise and act on the historical need to stand together to protect our culture and language.'' AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and co-coordinator K Palaniswami, too, greeted the people on the eve of Ugadi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)