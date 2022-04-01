Left Menu

Congress accuses AIUDF of betraying as BJP, its ally win Assam Rajya Sabha polls

The Congress on Friday intensified its attack on the opposition party in Assam for "betraying" them in Rajya Sabha polls by claiming that All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLAs visited Chief Minster's Himanta Biswa Sarma residence after the polls.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 01-04-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 19:05 IST
Congress accuses AIUDF of betraying as BJP, its ally win Assam Rajya Sabha polls
Assam Congress candidate for Rajya Sabha Ripun Bora (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Friday attacked the opposition party in Assam for "betraying" them in Rajya Sabha polls by claiming that All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLAs visited Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's residence after the polls. "Five AIUDF MLAs came to Chief Minister's residence at around 8 am today. They have tarnished the image of Assam. It is a betrayal in Rajya Sabha elections," reads the official letter of Congress.

Congress tweeted the letter with the caption, "Truth shall prevail. BJP won the Rajya Sabha seats piggybacking on AIUDF's back. 5 MLAs of AIUDF seen meeting CM at his residence early in the morning." The Bharatiya Janata Party and its ally United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) bagged both the Rajya Sabha seat from Assam that went to polls on late Wednesday.

According to calculations, Congress candidate Ripun Bora was set to win one of the seats with the unified collective support of all the opposition parties in Assam. Earlier, AIUDF had announced their support for Ripun Bora. However, he lost the polls after cross-voting took place between the MLAs of Congress and AIUDF. BJP candidate Pabitra Margherita secured 46 votes while its ally party UPPL's candidate Rwngwra Narzary secured 44 votes in the Rajya Sabha polls. Congress candidate Ripun Bora secured 35 votes whereas 1 vote was cancelled. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
2
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
3
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India
4
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022