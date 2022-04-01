M K Stalin Interview

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin spoke on various issues in an exclusive interview with PTI during his three-day visit to the national capital. Following are the key excerpts: Question: The DMK office inauguration in Delhi is being seen as part of a bigger national role for the party. What kind of role do you envisage, given the attempts by Mamata Banerjee and K Chandrashekar Rao to stitch a non-BJP coalition? Since you have been vociferously attacking the Centre's policies and BJP's ideology, can we expect a more prominent Stalin in national politics? Stalin: I do not think there is a difference between state politics and national politics. National politics is the combination of the politics of states. Therefore, the two cannot be separated. Opposing the BJP is not any personal hatred of a political party. You should not think so. We criticise the policies of the BJP, not of individual persons.... So all our criticisms are principled. We will do it forever and ever in any context.

Our importance in national politics has always been there. DMK has always been the party that plays a key role in who can become prime minister or president of the country. DMK is now the third-largest party in Parliament. Therefore, the question of whether to expect anything more is misleading. We have always been important in national politics and will remain so.

Q: It is said that a strong Congress, which remains the main opposition party, is necessary for the opposition to put up a strong fight against the BJP, but the party continues to be a weak link. The BJP has mostly defeated it easily in a direct fight. As a key opposition leader and Congress ally, are you concerned about its continued weakness? Stalin: We have mobilized all the secular forces in Tamil Nadu and pushed them (BJP) to the sidelines. We all (allies) continue to have a policy relationship, not just during the election period, but as parties that share constituencies. That is the foundation of our success.

It is my wish that the Congress party should develop such principled friendship at the all-India level. I said this while putting my brother Rahul Gandhi on stage when he came to campaign in Tamil Nadu. I also urge the Congress party to focus on the formation of such teams in all states.

Q: As an important opposition leader, what will be your suggestion to all opposition parties for taking on the BJP in 2024? Stalin: All parties must realise that unity is strength. Everyone must come together to save India. My plea is that if we want to preserve India's diversity, federalism, democracy, secularism, equality, fraternity, state rights, education rights, we must all leave aside our individual political mindsets and unite.

Q: There is an argument as made by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee that regional parties should take the lead in closing ranks against the BJP due to the Congress' decline. Your take? Stalin: This opinion may be correct for some states, but would be misleading in many states. For me, the state parties opposing the BJP, the Congress and the Left should form a team against the BJP.

Q: Almost all non-NDA parties have been talking about the alleged misuse of central agencies in targeting the opposition, while some even allege central agencies have become an election tool for the BJP. Do you also subscribe to this view? Stalin: It is true that the central government uses organisations within its jurisdiction for political purposes. Everyone knows that -- sometimes indirectly and sometimes directly.

Q: Your party has even asked for the abolition of the office of governor. How are your relations with the Raj Bhavan, post the NEET bill controversy that saw the governor returning the bill adopted in Assembly last year while the House adopted the second one again this year.

Stalin: The relationship between the governor and us is good. Governor (R N) Ravi is pleasant to associate with. He is always interested in meeting and conversing at length. We do not want to criticise him on a personal note.

But despite the NEET exemption bill and some of the demands that the government is making and sending, there is an excessive delay in his decision-making and sending. This is not correct. He was the first to repeal the NEET Exemption Bill. If we pass...a second time, he should send it to the president himself. He is late in doing that. Otherwise, our firm position is that there is no need for a governorship.

Q: How do you plan to tackle the sensitive inter-state Mullaperiyar and Cauvery disputes with Kerala and Karnataka. Would you advocate CM-level talks? Stalin: We will make all efforts to assert the right of Tamil Nadu in the Cauvery and Mullaperiyar dam issues.

