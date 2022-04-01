BJP's Lonikar booked for alleged tirade against official, slumdwellers over power woes
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra BJP leader and former minister Babanrao Lonikar was booked under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for allegedly threatening an MSEDCL official and claiming that people from the slum stole electricity.
An audio clip in which Lonikar can be purportedly heard admonishing an official of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited over snapping of power supply to his Aurangabad residence had gone viral on Wednesday.
In the clip, he can be purportedly heard telling the official why he was not disconnecting supply to slums where people were stealing electricity.
Lonikar has been booked by Tehsil police station here on the complaint of Jalna Congress chief Dinkar Ghewande, who claimed the statement insults the Dalit community.
Lonikar has said the audio clip is fake and that he had not phoned any MSEDCL official over his power woes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
MSEDCL disconnects power supply to police station over unpaid bills
Maha minister announces suspension of MSEDCL official over corruption allegations
Maha: In viral audio, BJP MLA 'threatens' MSEDCL official of I-T raids for 'snapping' power supply of his bungalow
Maha: Woman official of MSEDCL held for taking Rs 50,000 bribe
MSEDCL engineer caught while taking bribe