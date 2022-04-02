Left Menu

Pope says he's studying possible trip to Kyiv

PTI | Valletta | Updated: 02-04-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 17:22 IST
Pope says he's studying possible trip to Kyiv
Pope Francis (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Malta

Pope Francis says he is studying a possible visit to Kyiv and he blasted Russian President Vladimir Putin for launching a "savage" war, as he arrived in Malta and delivered his most pointed and personalized denunciation yet of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Francis didn't cite Putin by name, but the reference was clear when he said that "some potentate" had unleashed the threat of nuclear war on the world in an "infantile and destructive aggression" under the guise of "anachronist claims of nationalistic interests." Speaking to Maltese authorities Saturday, Francis said: "We had thought that invasions of other countries, savage street fighting and atomic threats were grim memories of a distant past." Francis has to date avoided referring to Russia or Putin by name. But Saturday's personalisation of the powerful figure responsible marked a new level of outrage for the pope.

