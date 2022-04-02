Asansol bypoll: Mithun Chakraborty appeals voters to vote for BJP candidate Agnimitra Paul, says 'she won't loot'

Mithun Chakraborty, actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader on Saturday appealed to the Asansol voters to vote for BJP candidate Agnimitra Paul in the upcoming Lok Sabha bypoll. He said, "She (Agnimitra Paul) is an acclaimed designer and comes from a good background, she won't loot. She wants to work for development."

He further added, "Don't fear, go out and vote." Agnimitra Paul will face off against Shatrughan Sinha, fielded by Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the Asansol Constituency.

The Asansol Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after Babul Supriyo, a two-time BJP MP, quit the BJP in October last year and joined the TMC. Supriyo is fighting the Ballygunge Assembly bypoll after the seat fell vacant following the demise of state Minister Subrata Mukherjee. The bypolls in the constituency are scheduled to be held on April 12 while the results will be declared on April 16.

Chakraborty was among the BJP's star campaigners in the 2021 Assembly elections in West Bengal but had restrained from making public appearances until today after the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC won 213 seats in the West Bengal Assembly elections and the BJP garnered 77 seats in the 294-seat state assembly. (ANI)

