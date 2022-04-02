RSS leader lashes out at critics of ‘Kashmir Files’ movie; appeals for communal harmony

RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Saturday said that political parties that criticised ‘The Kashmir Files’, a movie based on the exodus of Kashmiri pandits, should have instead condemned Pakistan-sponsored terrorism which brought death and destruction to the Kashmir valley.

He also appealed to the people to maintain age-old communal harmony and brotherhood.

“The National Conference, PDP, Congress and (Delhi Chief Minister Arvind) Kejriwal should have unequivocally condemned the terror which was responsible for death and destruction in the valley and displacement of Kashmiri pandits,” Kumar told reporters on the sidelines of a function organised by Muslim Rashtriya Manch here.

Responding to a question about the ‘Kashmir Files’ movie, he said the film was not made by any government but by some “non-political people” and is based on reality.

“When nearly 80,000 people have lost their lives, there are a lot of tragic stories…a few Kashmiri Muslims at the behest of Pakistan unleashed the reign of terror and defamed Kashmiriyat and Islam. The Kashmiris should come forward and condemn those involved in the terror instead of maintaining silence,” he said.

The RSS leader said he is personally against the displacement of anyone, whether in India, Pakistan or Bangladesh. “There should be no oppression on anyone and everyone should live in peace everywhere.” Kumar said he had set up the J & K Sahara Samiti for the welfare of the displaced people, irrespective of their religion.

Referring to the conference organised by Muslim Rashtriya Manch, an RSS-linked outfit, he said members of various communities, including Gujjars, Bakerwals, Pahari-speaking people, Dogras and Kashmiris, attended the function.

“It was organised to send a message across the country that we are all Indians, irrespective of our religion, region, caste, creed and language. The specialty of our country is that it connects people of all faiths and everyone lives respectfully,” he said.

Greeting the people on the commencement of the Navratri festival and the fasting month of Ramzan, Kumar said, “We have to join hands and stay away from rioting and hooliganism to make India and Jammu and Kashmir an abode of peace and progress.” He lauded the Modi government for its successful handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and for helping other nations.

