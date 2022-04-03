Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. says it repatriated a Guantanamo Bay detainee to Algeria

The United States has repatriated to Algeria a man who was held at Guantanamo Bay for nearly two decades after being accused of conspiring with al Qaeda, the Department of Defense said on Saturday. The department identified the man as Sufiyan Barhoumi, a native of Algeria, and said his detention at the U.S. military base was "no longer necessary."

No new trial for Ghislaine Maxwell despite juror's false statement

Ghislaine Maxwell on Friday lost her bid to overturn her U.S. sex trafficking conviction, even after a juror acknowledged having falsely stated before the trial that he had not been sexually abused. U.S. Circuit Judge Alison Nathan said the juror, a man known in court papers as Juror 50, testified truthfully at a hearing last month, after Maxwell's lawyers said his false answers on a pretrial questionnaire justified granting a new trial.

At California gas station, Republicans woo voters angry over fuel prices - but it's complicated

A half-dozen mostly young Republican activists stood gamely outside of a Chevron station at a busy Southern California intersection, jumping up and down and holding a big sign reading, "Gas too high? Register Republican." The demonstration in Garden Grove, Orange County this week drew beeps of support, and was successful in getting a few motorists to pull over to talk about gas prices.

Former U.S. goalkeeper Solo arrested on suspected DWI

Former United States goalkeeper Hope Solo was arrested in North Carolina on suspicion of driving while intoxicated on Thursday, a spokesperson for the police department said on Friday. Solo was arrested in a Walmart parking lot in Winston-Salem and charged with impaired driving (DWI), resisting arrest and misdemeanor child abuse, Winston-Salem Police Department said.

LA court rules state corporate diversity law unconstitutional

A Los Angeles court has found a California law mandating that publicly traded companies include people from underrepresented communities on their boards unconstitutional, ruling in favor of a conservative group seeking an injunction against the measure. Los Angeles County Superior Court granted summary judgment to Judicial Watch on Friday. The conservative legal group had argued the law violates the equal protection clause of California's constitution. The ruling did not provide Judge Terry Green's reasoning behind the decision.

Aviation agency to investigate Delta plane's windshield shattering mid-flight

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate what went wrong when the cockpit windshield of a Delta plane shattered mid-air during a flight on Thursday to Washington, D.C., from Salt Lake City, Utah, a spokesperson said on Saturday. The Boeing 757 made a safe emergency landing in Denver at around 11:35 a.m. on Thursday "after the crew declared an emergency due to a cracked windshield," the Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson said in a statement.

U.S. to end COVID order blocking asylum seekers at border with Mexico

The United States will end a sweeping, pandemic-related expulsion policy that has effectively closed down the U.S. asylum system at the border with Mexico, U.S. health officials said on Friday, arguing it was no longer needed to protect public health. The Title 42 order will remain in effect until May 23 to allow border officials time to prepare for its termination and to ramp up COVID-19 vaccines for arriving migrants, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a 30-page order.

Trucker convoy leaves DC area, but a 'movement' rolls on

Melanie Disporto said she lost her job in a Tennessee psychiatric facility when she refused to wear a mask or take the COVID-19 vaccine. A week later, in early March, inspired by YouTube videos of truck drivers who were heading to Washington to protest COVID-19 mandates, she and her husband packed their Honda and joined them, camping out for weeks in a tent on the grounds of the Hagerstown Speedway in western Maryland.

Jury handed case of 4 men charged in Michigan governor kidnapping plot

A jury will begin deliberations on Monday in the trial of four men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, as one of the most closely watched trials in recent memory involving allegations of domestic terrorism neared its conclusion. The 12-person jury was presented with dueling narratives during closing arguments that concluded late on Friday afternoon. Granted the option by U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker, jurors chose to start discussing the case on Monday.

Sarah Palin announces run for U.S. House seat from Alaska

Sarah Palin, the Republican nominee for vice president in 2008, announced her run for Alaska's only seat in the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday. It would be Palin's first run for public office since serving as John McCain's running mate in a campaign that saw Democrat Barack Obama elected president in November 2008.

